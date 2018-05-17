MinexCoin (MNX) Price Tops $11.15 on Major Exchanges

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. MinexCoin has a market cap of $41.98 million and $54,257.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.15 or 0.00134269 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00729990 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00151142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087835 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,850,245 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,353 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.