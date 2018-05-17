Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,299 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.77% of Mine Safety Appliances worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mine Safety Appliances in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. Mine Safety Appliances has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Mine Safety Appliances had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mine Safety Appliances will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Mine Safety Appliances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Mine Safety Appliances’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mine Safety Appliances from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mine Safety Appliances in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mine Safety Appliances from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mine Safety Appliances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mine Safety Appliances from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $105,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $105,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,411.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,219. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mine Safety Appliances Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

