Mimecast (MIME) PT Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mimecast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Mimecast opened at $42.02 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,240.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

