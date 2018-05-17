Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Lending Club (LC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lending Club (NYSE:LC) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,523,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lending Club were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lending Club by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,001,000 after buying an additional 3,648,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lending Club by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,573,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,708,000 after buying an additional 3,002,439 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Lending Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lending Club by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,176,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 554,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lending Club by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,193,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,097,000 after buying an additional 309,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen bought 7,696,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,474,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,867.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,776,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Lending Club stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Lending Club has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Lending Club had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lending Club will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lending Club in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lending Club in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lending Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lending Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

