Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,376,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 610,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 80,538 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 566,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 679.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 73,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation opened at $3.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $318.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.44%. analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.