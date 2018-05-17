Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 199,705 Sophiris Bio (SPHS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sophiris Bio by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sophiris Bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Sophiris Bio opened at $3.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Sophiris Bio has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. analysts predict that Sophiris Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

