Millennium Management LLC Invests $459,000 in Shentel (SHEN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shentel by 752.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shentel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Shentel by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shentel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shentel by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $367,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,070 shares of company stock worth $769,859 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shentel opened at $31.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shentel has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Shentel had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. equities analysts anticipate that Shentel will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on Shentel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Shentel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Shentel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

