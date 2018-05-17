Milacron Holdings (MCRN) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.81% of Milacron worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Milacron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Milacron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Milacron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Milacron by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Milacron by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,371,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after buying an additional 1,963,470 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Milacron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $43,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $164,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,854 shares of company stock worth $814,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Milacron opened at $20.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Milacron Holdings has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.15 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Milacron Holdings will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

