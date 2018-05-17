Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities traded down $0.66, hitting $88.24, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 419,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,063. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $386.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $622,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,845.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,527,000 after buying an additional 440,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,848,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,351,000 after buying an additional 1,906,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,109,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,666,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,758,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,366,000 after buying an additional 1,961,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,435,000 after buying an additional 1,061,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

