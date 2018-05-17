Micro Focus (MFGP) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFGP. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

Micro Focus traded up $0.19, reaching $18.25, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,190. Micro Focus has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,608,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,766,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Micro Focus by 1,965.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,269 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Micro Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,108,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Micro Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

