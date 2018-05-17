Michael Scarpelli Sells 19,668 Shares of ServiceNow (NOW) Stock

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 19,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $3,509,557.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,478,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 25,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $171.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.07. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $170.58 and a 12-month high of $173.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $180.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 543,392 shares in the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 408,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

