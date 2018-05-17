Michael Jeppesen Sells 47,640 Shares of Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,500,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WWW stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

