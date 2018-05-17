Michael E. Hufnagel Sells 1,000 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX) Stock

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) CAO Michael E. Hufnagel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,730. AVX Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.89.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. AVX had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AVX Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AVX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in AVX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 317,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

