MGE Energy (MGEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Keebler purchased 627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,942.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $25,022.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,435 shares of company stock worth $79,921. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

