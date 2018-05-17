MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $7.93

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $447,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

