Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mettler Toledo were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler Toledo in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler Toledo in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler Toledo in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler Toledo in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler Toledo in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler Toledo alerts:

In other Mettler Toledo news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.58, for a total value of $882,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $882,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,968 shares of company stock worth $13,142,739. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $561.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler Toledo has a 12 month low of $555.23 and a 12 month high of $560.86.

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.01. Mettler Toledo had a return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $660.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler Toledo will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mettler Toledo from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mettler Toledo from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler Toledo from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler Toledo from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Mettler Toledo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

About Mettler Toledo

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler Toledo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler Toledo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.