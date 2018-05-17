Mettler Toledo (MTD) Insider William P. Donnelly Sells 4,000 Shares

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler Toledo traded up $1.45, reaching $562.20, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,036. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mettler Toledo has a twelve month low of $555.23 and a twelve month high of $560.86.

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. Mettler Toledo had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 90.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. research analysts expect that Mettler Toledo will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler Toledo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mettler Toledo from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler Toledo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler Toledo from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mettler Toledo from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler Toledo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Mettler Toledo Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

