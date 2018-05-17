Mettler Toledo (MTD) Insider William P. Donnelly Sells 4,000 Shares

Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Mettler Toledo traded up $1.45, reaching $562.20, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,036. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mettler Toledo has a twelve month low of $555.23 and a twelve month high of $560.86.
Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.87 million. Mettler Toledo had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 90.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. research analysts expect that Mettler Toledo will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Mettler Toledo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Mettler Toledo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.
Mettler Toledo Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler Toledo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler Toledo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.