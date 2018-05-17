Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €14.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.67) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.80 ($15.24) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.24) target price on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.70 ($16.31) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($16.07) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.63 ($17.41).

B4B3 opened at €12.13 ($14.44) on Tuesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($18.00) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.45).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

