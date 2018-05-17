Metro (B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.29) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €17.50 ($20.83) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($20.24) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.00 ($11.90) target price on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.80 ($14.05) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($25.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.63 ($17.41).

B4B3 opened at €12.40 ($14.76) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.45).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

