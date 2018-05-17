Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Trims Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,405 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.54% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,902,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,322,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,621,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 67,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $3,565,380.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,524. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

