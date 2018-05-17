Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Sells 210,725 Shares of FNB Co. (FNB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management cut its holdings in FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,725 shares during the quarter. FNB accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in FNB were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FNB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter worth $42,816,000. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FNB by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FNB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNB during the fourth quarter worth $118,284,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FNB alerts:

In other FNB news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine downgraded FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of FNB in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FNB in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

FNB opened at $13.54 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. FNB Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

FNB (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. FNB had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FNB Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FNB

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FNB Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.