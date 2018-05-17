Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,490 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet comprises about 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.