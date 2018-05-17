Merus (MRUS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $17.73 on Monday. Merus has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $17.35.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 530.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $36,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers.

