Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce $3.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $3.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 million to $16.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $14.42 million to $27.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.55% and a negative net margin of 263.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $169,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRSN traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $18.53. 199,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,922. The company has a market capitalization of $365.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

