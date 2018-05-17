Merlin Entertainments (MERL) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.43) price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.09) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.88) price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a report on Friday, April 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($6.16) target price on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Merlin Entertainments to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 360 ($4.88) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital raised Merlin Entertainments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 479 ($6.50) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 443.79 ($6.02).

Shares of Merlin Entertainments stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 370.80 ($5.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,000. Merlin Entertainments has a 12 month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.29).

In related news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 69,504 shares of Merlin Entertainments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £250,214.40 ($339,411.83).

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

