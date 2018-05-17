Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs (GS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs opened at $240.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs has a 52 week low of $240.61 and a 52 week high of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of Goldman Sachs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $1,778,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

