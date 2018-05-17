Meridian Management Co. Raises Holdings in Ishares Trust United States Treasury (TIP)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ishares Trust United States Treasury accounts for about 2.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Ishares Trust United States Treasury were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. Ishares Trust United States Treasury has a 1 year low of $111.31 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4991 per share. This is a positive change from Ishares Trust United States Treasury’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

About Ishares Trust United States Treasury

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

