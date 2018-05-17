Mercury Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (GMT)

Mercury Protocol (CURRENCY:GMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mercury Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1,150.00 worth of Mercury Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00717534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00156043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00085319 BTC.

Mercury Protocol Profile

Mercury Protocol was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Mercury Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,309,625 tokens. The official website for Mercury Protocol is www.mercuryprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Mercury Protocol is /r/MercuryProtocol . Mercury Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mercuryprotocol

Buying and Selling Mercury Protocol

Mercury Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

