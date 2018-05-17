Mercer International (MERC) Trading -1.6% Higher

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85. 9,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 182,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

The company has a market cap of $984.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

