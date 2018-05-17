MercadoLibre (MELI) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MercadoLibre earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 48.3836717326732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.55.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.85. 747,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,662. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $286.63 and a 52-week high of $299.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.35). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $436.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.74 million. research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.