Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

