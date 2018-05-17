MEI Pharma (MEIP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $3.35

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 994300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.89.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,651.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 934,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

