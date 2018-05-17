Medtronic (MDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $84.58 and a 12 month high of $85.59.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

