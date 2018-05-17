Medley Management Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (MDLY)

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Medley Management remained flat at $$4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 48,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.32. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get Medley Management alerts:

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLY. ValuEngine raised Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Medley Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.