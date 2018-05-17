Medifast (MED) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $128.65

Medifast (NYSE:MED) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $128.65 and last traded at $125.15, with a volume of 219400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.15.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Medifast will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.84%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $669,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,944.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $727,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,086,425. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 68.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Medifast by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 108,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,658 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 436.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

