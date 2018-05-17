Medallion Financial (MFIN) Announces Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 80.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 38.01 and a current ratio of 38.01.

In related news, insider Donald S. Poulton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFIN. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price target on Medallion Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

