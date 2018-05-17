McBride (MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $128.00

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 128.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 111857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.20 ($1.74).

MCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities lowered their price target on McBride from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.19) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Investec decreased their price objective on McBride from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on McBride from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.93).

McBride (LON:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of £368.40 million during the quarter.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.