Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mazor Robotics were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 422,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 159,662 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 121,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 32,828 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mazor Robotics opened at $59.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mazor Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Mazor Robotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MZOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the field of image guided surgery and computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness.

