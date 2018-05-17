Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Maxwell Technologies worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 511.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Franz Fink sold 4,502 shares of Maxwell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $26,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MXWL shares. UBS raised Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Maxwell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Maxwell Technologies opened at $5.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Maxwell Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. analysts expect that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.