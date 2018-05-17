Matthew M. Gosling Sells 19,674 Shares of Depomed (DEPO) Stock

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew M. Gosling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Matthew M. Gosling sold 45,519 shares of Depomed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $299,515.02.

Shares of Depomed opened at $7.52 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Depomed has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $468.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.69. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Depomed in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Depomed in the first quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Depomed in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Depomed in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Depomed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 464,234 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Depomed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Depomed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Depomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

