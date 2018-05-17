Matchpool Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00722943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00152634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00085934 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

