Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $37.38 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) Stock

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,196,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $17,775,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

