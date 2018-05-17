Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $40.77 Million Stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $40,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $32.00 price objective on Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire and Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber opened at $26.40 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Goodyear Tire and Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

