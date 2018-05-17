Masco (MAS) Raised to Outperform at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $37.91 on Monday. Masco has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $234,975.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,460 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 18,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

