Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Shares of MLM opened at $218.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $217.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51.
In related news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock worth $4,337,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
