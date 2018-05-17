Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $262.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MLM opened at $218.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.00. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $217.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.23 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.36%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Quillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 5,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $1,281,592.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,506,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock worth $4,337,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

