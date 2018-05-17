Marston’s Brewery (MARS) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Marston’s Brewery (LON:MARS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Marston’s Brewery opened at GBX 101.30 ($1.37) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marston’s Brewery has a 1-year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.70 ($2.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARS shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s Brewery in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s Brewery in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Marston’s Brewery in a report on Friday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Marston’s Brewery in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Marston’s Brewery in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 120 ($1.63).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

