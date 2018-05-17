Marlin Business Services (MRLN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ: MRLN):

5/15/2018 – Marlin Business Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2018 – Marlin Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

5/9/2018 – Marlin Business Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2018 – Marlin Business Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

4/18/2018 – Marlin Business Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2018 – Marlin Business Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

3/24/2018 – Marlin Business Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Marlin Business Services traded up $0.20, reaching $28.95, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.86. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 11.98%. sell-side analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $27,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

