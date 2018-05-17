Markel (MKL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Markel (NYSE:MKL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Markel earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.9110967835036 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,130.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 312.20 and a beta of 0.89. Markel has a one year low of $1,122.60 and a one year high of $1,137.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,237.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.96, for a total value of $225,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,243 shares in the company, valued at $119,625,368.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.02, for a total transaction of $114,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,890. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

