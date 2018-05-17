Mark L. Shifke Sells 10,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $726,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 694,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,494,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Dot by 17,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

