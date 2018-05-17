Marc Zandman Sells 22,892 Shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Director Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $816,557.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $570,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc Zandman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 11th, Marc Zandman sold 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $534,150.00.
Vishay Precision Group opened at $35.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
