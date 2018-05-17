Marc Zandman Sells 22,892 Shares of Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Director Marc Zandman sold 22,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $816,557.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $570,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Zandman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Marc Zandman sold 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $534,150.00.

Vishay Precision Group opened at $35.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

